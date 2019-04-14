National Politics

State warns against graduation party alcohol violations

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The upcoming spring graduation season has prompted state officials to again remind parents and students about Ohio laws prohibiting those under age 21 from consuming alcohol.

Major Gary Allen oversees the Ohio Investigative Unit. He warns that it's illegal for parents to serve alcohol to people under age 21 who are not their children even at parents' homes.

Allen says it's also against the law to buy alcohol for anyone under 21 and it's illegal for people under 21 to drive with a 0.02 blood-alcohol level or higher.

Allen recommends limousine companies review policies with their drivers and ensure they are aware they could be charged with permitting underage consumption.

The state says carry-out and drive-thru stores should be on the lookout for underage people trying to buy alcohol.

