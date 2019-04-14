National Politics

Police: Armed man shot during domestic violence call

The Associated Press

CANONSBURG, Pa.

Authorities say police shot and wounded a man during an early morning domestic violence call in western Pennsylvania.

Emergency officials in Washington County say officers in North Strabane Township were called to a home just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and encountered a man armed with a gun.

WPXI-TV reports that the 19-year-old refused to drop the weapon when ordered to do so, and officers fired, hitting the man several times. He was flown to a hospital, where his condition wasn't immediately available.

Emergency officials say a woman was also taken to a hospital for treatment, but her condition wasn't immediately available.

State warns against graduation party alcohol violations

Iran summons French ambassador over colleague’s tweet

