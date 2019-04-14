National Politics

White House: Trump wishes no ‘ill will’ against Omar

The Associated Press

FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Omar, retweeting video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
FILE - In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Omar, retweeting video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump isn't trying to incite violence against Rep. Ilhan Omar, but rather is highlighting what critics of the Minnesota Democrat say is her history of anti-Semitic and other comments.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders adds Sunday that Trump wishes no "ill will" toward the freshman lawmaker.

Leading Democrats accused Trump of trying to incite violence against Omar, who is Muslim, by retweeting a video on Friday that was edited to imply that Omar was being dismissive of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The tweet currently leads Trump's Twitter feed and has been viewed more than 9 million times.

Sanders says Trump is "absolutely and should be calling out" Omar and that Democrats should, too.

Sanders commented on "Fox News Sunday" and ABC's "This Week."

