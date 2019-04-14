National Politics

Milwaukie police officer wounded in gunfire with suspect

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

A spokesman for the Milwaukie Police Department says an officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting near the Milwaukie Safeway.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police spokesman Brad Walther says the officer tried to stop a man who was walking. The man matched the description of an armed man reported in an earlier call.

The officer tried to stop the man and deployed a stun gun. Moments later, the officer and the man exchanged shots two blocks away.

Other officers found the shooting suspect nearby hiding under a truck and trailer. They used a stun gun to take him into custody.

The Clackamas County major crimes team is leading an investigation into the shooting.

