Officials identify Washington state deputy fatally shot

A Washington state sheriff's deputy was fatally shot while responding to a report of a disabled vehicle, and authorities say they've killed the suspect.

The Seattle Times reports 29-year-old Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier died at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital Saturday night. Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told KGW-TV that the suspect in DeRosier's death was shot and killed by police and two others were taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Sheriff Brad Thurman told the Longview Daily News the death is believed to be the first for an officer in the line of duty in the history of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

DeRosier is survived by his wife and young daughter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

He was a 2012 graduate of Washington State University and a deputy since 2016.