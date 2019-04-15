National Politics

O’Rourke making first NC visit as presidential candidate

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is making a quick run through North Carolina — a presidential battleground and early primary state.

O'Rourke planned "meet and greet" events on Monday in Charlotte, Greensboro and Chapel Hill. The former Texas congressman and 2018 U.S. Senate candidate announced his bid for the Democratic nomination last month. Monday marks his first visit to the state as a presidential contender.

North Carolina's party primaries will be held March 3, 2020.

O'Rourke's events will be held at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, Natty Greene's Pub & Brewing in Greensboro and at the Frank Porter Graham Student Union at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

