Police: Mayor accused of pointing gun at juveniles in park

State police say the mayor of a western Pennsylvania borough has been charged with pointing a gun at several juveniles in a park over the weekend after an apparent fistfight among juveniles involving his son.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Gross is charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment

The Tribune-Review reports that Gross, mayor of Derry, a borough of 2,700, is accused of pointing the weapon at a 15-year-old Sunday night, ordering him to the ground, and ordering three girls to put their cellphones down.

Police say parents intervened and he re-holstered the weapon before troopers arrived.

A message left at his number wasn't immediately returned Monday; court documents indicate he requested representation by the Westmoreland County public defender's office, but the office said it is not representing him.