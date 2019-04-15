National Politics

Police: Mayor accused of pointing gun at juveniles in park

The Associated Press

DERRY, Pa.

State police say the mayor of a western Pennsylvania borough has been charged with pointing a gun at several juveniles in a park over the weekend after an apparent fistfight among juveniles involving his son.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Gross is charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment

The Tribune-Review reports that Gross, mayor of Derry, a borough of 2,700, is accused of pointing the weapon at a 15-year-old Sunday night, ordering him to the ground, and ordering three girls to put their cellphones down.

Police say parents intervened and he re-holstered the weapon before troopers arrived.

A message left at his number wasn't immediately returned Monday; court documents indicate he requested representation by the Westmoreland County public defender's office, but the office said it is not representing him.

  Comments  

Read Next

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

News

AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

By MARIA CHENG and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

AP Exclusive: The U.N. AIDS agency is grappling with previously undisclosed allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a whistleblower.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NATIONAL POLITICS

National Politics

Authorities: Suspect in deputy’s slaying had firearm

National Politics

The Latest: Police: Suspect in deputy’s slaying had firearm

World

UN envoy: Yemen parties agree on initial Hodeida withdrawals

National Politics

There’s one problem with Trump’s call for Congress to act fast on immigration

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service