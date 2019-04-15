Indiana opposes injunction bid for proposed abortion clinic

National Politics

Indiana is asking a federal judge to rule against a Texas-based nonprofit that wants to open a South Bend abortion clinic.

The group is asking a judge to block Indiana's licensing rules so that it can open a clinic to perform medication-induced abortions. Whole Woman's Health Alliance first applied for a license in October 2017.

Indiana's attorney general's office filed documents Monday asking the judge to reject the group's bid for a preliminary injunction. The filing says Indiana's "interests in enforcement outweigh the harms Whole Woman's Health might suffer pending a final decision on the merits."

An Indiana administrative panel rejected the nonprofit's request to open a South Bend clinic last year, saying its application lacked necessary information. The group reapplied for a license in January.

