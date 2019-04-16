Santa Fe-based DA takes step toward congressional run

National Politics

Democratic District Attorney Marco Serna of Santa Fe has taken a new step toward running for Congress in 2020 by forming an exploratory committee.

Serna told The Associated Press on Monday that he has formed a committee and created a fundraising account to test the waters for a potential campaign in the 3rd District.

The seat is opening up to competition as sixth-term Rep. Ben Ray Luján runs for U.S. Senate.

Serna said he wants to help bring greater economic opportunity to people in northern New Mexico and continue work to combat the region's opioid epidemic.

The 36-year-old prosecutor plans to make a decision by mid-May on whether to run. The son of former state insurance superintendent Eric Serna, Marco Serna won election as district attorney in 2016.

