Oregon man who police say touched girls at stores sentenced
An Oregon man who authorities say sexually assaulted girls at stores has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that 56-year-old Ricardo Sanchez-Garcia of Portland was sentenced Thursday.
Authorities say Sanchez-Garcia groped a 10-year-old girl at a Safeway store in July 2018 and sexually touched a 6-year-old girl in March 2018 at a Goodwill store.
Sanchez-Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse involving abuse of the girl at Safeway and a 7-year-old girl in 2006.
The charge concerning the 6-year-old at Goodwill was dismissed as part of a plea deal, although court documents say he told police that he was involved.
A prosecutor says Sanchez-Garcia "disguised" his touching of the girls who were on shopping trips with their parents as inadvertent.
