Maricopa County is fastest-growing US county for 3rd year

Arizona's most populous county is the nation's fastest-growing for the third consecutive year.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday say Maricopa County added more than 81,000 people between July 2017 and July 2018.

That's up from 74,000 people during that same time period the year before.

Census statistics show the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area was the second highest among metropolitan areas in numeric growth, with more than 96,000 people moving to the area. That's about 7,000 more than last year.

The Arizona Republic reports that Maricopa County's growth helped it maintain its rank as the fourth most populous county in the country with 4.4 million residents.

All of the top 10 largest-gaining counties are in the West or South.