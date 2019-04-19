North Carolina man sentenced on crack cocaine charges

Prosecutors say a North Carolina man was sentenced to 9 years on charges of distributing crack cocaine.

Federal prosecutors issued a news release Thursday saying that Andrea Bloodworth of New Hanover County was sentenced by a federal judge.

The release said Bloodworth pleaded guilty in January to charges including conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Authorities say that Bloodworth fled from a traffic stop and authorities later searched his home and found crack cocaine.

Defense attorney Kimberly Moore said her client, who suffers from addictions and mental illness, had tried to change his life but lacked proper treatment or a good support system.

She said in an email that that if he hadn't pleaded guilty he could have faced 10 years to life in prison if convicted by a jury.