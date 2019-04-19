King says Mueller report shows ‘reckless’ judgment

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections shows many examples of "reckless" judgment by President Donald Trump and his advisers.

King, an Independent, said in a statement Thursday that while the investigation was unable to establish evidence of cooperation or coordination between the Trump campaign and individuals directly carrying out the Russian effort, there are many instances of links between the campaign and individuals with Russian ties.

He said one example was Paul Manafort's decision to share internal campaign messaging plans with a Russian national who had ties to Russian intelligence.

King also said Mueller notes Trump instructed his staff to fire Mueller, who only remained in his position because Trump's staff declined to carry out orders.