Correction: Voting Charge story

In a story April 19 about a New Hampshire man who was accused of voting in two different states in the 2018 general election, The Associated Press misidentified the man who was charged. He was Robert A. Bell, not New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Man accused of voting in Florida, then New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been accused of voting in the state and in Florida during the November 2018 general election.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says Robert A. Bell was charged with knowingly checking in in Atkinson, New Hampshire, and casting a ballot there, after having already cast a ballot in Palm Coast, Florida.

Bell was released on bail Friday. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 3. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a listed number was disconnected.