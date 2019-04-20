National Politics
Rep. Courtney to join supermarket workers at the picket line
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney says he'll join striking supermarket workers at the picket line if an agreement isn't reached over the weekend.
The Connecticut Democrat says he'll visit unionized Stop & Shop employees in Norwich, Connecticut Monday to support them.
Stop & Shop says negotiations are continuing Saturday.
United Food and Commercial Workers union members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut went on strike April 11 to protest what they call cuts to health care and take-home pay in the company's latest contract proposal.
Stop & Shop, a division of Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, says it's offering across-the-board raises and "excellent" health care benefits that beat industry standards.
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a gathering of employees outside a store in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday.
