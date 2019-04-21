Bill banning child sex dolls heads to Tennessee governor

Tennessee is poised to become the latest state to ban possessing, selling or distributing a child-like sex doll.

The legislation outlawing child-like sex dolls won unanimous support from House lawmakers this week. The bill now goes to Gov. Bill Lee's desk after previously clearing the Senate earlier this month.

The bill bans an "obscene, anatomically correct doll, mannequin or robot that is intended for sexual stimulation or gratification."

Other states, including Kentucky and Florida, are advancing similar bills. The issue gained attention after a Kentucky dropped charges against a man who ordered sex dolls resembling children, saying there was no actual child involved.

A version of the ban has been considered in Congress within the so-called CREEPER Act by former Republican Rep. Dan Donovan of New York.