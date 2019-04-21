Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster aid

The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering financial aid to cattle producers affected by the bomb cyclone storm that struck the state last month.

The group says applicants must have operations in counties or tribal areas falling under emergency or disaster declarations made by the Nebraska governor or the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Applicants must demonstrate genuine need and that their assets aren't adequate to rebuild from the damage suffered.

Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for the help.

The applications must be postmarked by May 31 and mailed to 4611 Cattle Drive, Lincoln, NE 68521 or emailed to disasterrelief@necattlemen.org.