O’Rourke coming to Reno this week; Warren, Yang to Las Vegas

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke is bringing his Democratic presidential campaign to northern Nevada for the first time this week while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang plan return trips to Las Vegas.

O'Rourke announced plans Monday town halls with UNR Young Democrats at a Reno coffee shop Thursday at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. in Carson City.

The former El Paso city councilman also has events Friday at 11:30 a.m. with the UNLV Young Democrats in Las Vegas and at a Henderson brewery at 4:30 p.m.

Yang plans two appearances in Las Vegas — a rally at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a gathering with union workers at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the headquarters of the Service Employees International Union.

Warren has scheduled a 6 p.m. speech Sunday at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas.