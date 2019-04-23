Ex-police chief, openly gay woman elected Tampa’s new mayor

In a historic election Tampa voters elected by a wide margin a former police chief and openly-gay woman to be their mayor.

According to the Tampa Bay Times , 59-year-old Jane Castor trounced in the Tuesday runoff 76-year-old David Straz, a retired banker and philanthropist worth $426 million.

Castor will be the first openly-gay mayor in the history of Tampa and the region.

With 97 precincts reporting, Castor held a lead of about 24,500 votes — 73.31% to 26.69%.

Castor ran up an overwhelming lead in early voting despite Straz' record spending: nearly $5 million during the campaign, much of his own money, according to campaign finance reports.

At her watch party Castor mostly thanked supporters, including outgoing Mayor Bob Buckhorn and political consultant Ana Cruz, Castor's partner, whom she dubbed "invincible."