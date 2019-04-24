National Politics
Hawaii state Senate votes to confirm public safety director
Hawaii's state Senate has voted to reconfirm the director of the state Department of Public Safety despite concerns by some lawmakers.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the Senate voted to give Nolan Espinda another four-year term Wednesday.
The 17 to 8 confirmation vote was a rejection of a recommendation earlier this month by the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs.
The committee raised several concerns including a recent riot at a Maui jail, fatal shootings of an Oahu inmate and a homeless man, incarceration of prisoners beyond their release dates, and reports of a department culture of retaliation and intimidation.
Several senators rose on the floor to say that while they had concerns about recent events, they felt Espinda was committed to making reforms.
