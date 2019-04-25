Jimmy Carter ‘bustin’ beaks’ while turkey hunting in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and the family behind a Georgia camouflage supply store recently went turkey hunting in Columbus.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tyler Jordan posted about the hunt on Instagram last week, saying the 94-year-old Carter was "still bustin' beaks."

This isn't the first time that the 39th president has gone turkey hunting with the Jordan family, which founded the company Realtree. A 2017 photo shows Carter and the family smiling and posing over one of their kills.

Carter has written 29 books, some of which discuss his love of hunting and fishing. He was inducted into the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Hall of Fame in 2016, just a year after he beat cancer. He became the oldest living president last month.