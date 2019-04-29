State buying 118 acres to expand state nature preserve

Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says land that it's purchasing to expand a nature preserve near Lake Erie will help protect more than 700,000 plants of the endangered Lakeside daisy species.

The department says the purchase of 118 acres for $1,075,860 will increase Lakeside Daisy State Nature Preserve on the Marblehead Peninsula in Ottawa County to 137 acres. State officials say the preserve is home to the only natural population of the plant left in Ohio.

The Lakeside daisy was listed as endangered in Ohio in 1980. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed it as federally threatened in 1988

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant will cover 75% of the cost, with the remainder coming from Ohioans' donations from their state income tax refunds to state nature preserves.