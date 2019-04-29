Delaware city’s police chief to leave position after 2 years

The police chief of Dover, Delaware, is retiring from the role he's held for the past two years.

Delaware State News reports the city announced the upcoming change Friday and said more information will be released at a Tuesday news conference. The 52-year-old Mailey said earlier this year that he planned to move into a career not related to law enforcement.

The newspaper says Mailey became the first black man to lead the department when he was sworn into office in May 2017.

Originally from New York, Mailey became a Delaware correctional officer in 1989 and then joined Dover police in 1993. He became deputy chief of the department in April 2016 and was named acting chief in January 2017 when the previous chief retired.