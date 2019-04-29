Attorney alleges OU regents violated state open meeting law

The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents violated state law by allowing its newest appointee to attend a closed-door session before being officially confirmed, according to an attorney for an Oklahoma civil rights activist.

In a letter sent Monday to OU's general counsel, attorney Rand Eddy said the governor's latest appointee to the board, Oklahoma City businessman Gary Pierson, attended a closed-door executive session of the regents meeting on Friday where the board was briefed about an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, among other things.

"There is no legal precedence that would provide for a gubernatorial nominee to be empaneled on the board prior to Senate confirmation," Eddy wrote. "As Mr. Pierson is not a member of the board, his inclusion in the executive session violates the standard for such as provided by the (Oklahoma Open Meeting Act)."

Eddy represents civil rights activist Sara Bana. Eddy's son, Jess Eddy, has accused OU President David Boren of sexual misconduct , allegations that are at the center of the university's investigation.

Although Pierson was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the board on April 16, his appointment has not yet been confirmed by the state Senate.

Eddy said it's too early to tell if he intends to sue the university, but he didn't rule out the possibility.

"It kind of depends on the university's response," Eddy said.

University spokeswoman Lauren Brookey says because Pierson is filling an unexpired term, he was authorized to attend the meeting.

"The governor made the appointment to acknowledge that and address his ability to fill it immediately," Brookey wrote in an email to the AP.

Pierson, an attorney, is the president and CEO of the Oklahoma Publishing Company, which previously oversaw The Oklahoman newspaper until it was sold in 2018. His appointment to the seven-member board has raised some concerns among lawmakers because of his involvement with Step Up Oklahoma , a coalition of business and civic leaders that endorsed a package of tax increases last year.

Stitt made two appointments to the OU Board of Regents this year after former members Clay Bennett resigned due to health concerns and another member, Bill Burgess, died unexpectedly.

Stitt previously appointed OU graduate and Ohio business executive Eric Stevenson, the first African American to serve on the board in 20 years . Stevenson's nomination was confirmed by the Senate earlier this month.