Naked man fatally wounded in police shooting in Edmond

Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond say they fatally shot a naked man after chasing him into a house.

Edmond Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon says the shooting happened Monday in a residential area. Two women ran to a neighbor's house, where one of the women said her boyfriend had assaulted her. Witnesses said they then saw the man stripping off his clothes as he ran down the street.

Arriving officers chased the naked man, jumping over several fences until he forced his way into a house with people inside.

Wagnon says that after a stun gun failed to subdue the man, a physical struggle ensued until they shot him multiple times. The man died at a hospital.

Neither the man nor the officers were immediately identified.