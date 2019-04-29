Former Portland fire chief returns as emergency manager

The man who recently resigned as Portland's fire chief will now be the city's emergency management director.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced Monday that Mike Myers has been hired to run the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management.

Myers resigned as Portland's fire chief in January to lead emergency management in Cannon Beach. Myers cited a desire to be closer to his wife, who had moved to Gearhart, as his reason for resigning.

Myers says he was settling into his Cannon Beach job when he received a call from Hardesty, who asked him to return.

Myers says he accepted the offer and has moved back to Portland, though he and his wife will also keep their Oregon Coast home.

The Bureau of Emergency Management coordinates Portland's disaster preparation plans and outreach.