Two-vehicle crash kills 3, including off-duty deputy sheriff

The State Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle crash in Ohio has killed three people, including an off-duty deputy, and injured four children.

The patrol says the crash just before 9 a.m. Wednesday occurred on U.S. 22 in Muskingum County. A patrol release says preliminary reports indicate a pickup truck driven by Muskingum County Deputy Zackary Smith went left of center, striking a minivan with six occupants.

The patrol says the 21-year-old Smith, of Roseville, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers say the minivan's driver, 26-year-old Courtney Strate, and front-seat passenger, 47-year-old Michelle Moody, died at the scene. Both women were from East Fultonham.

Four children, ranging in age from 2 to 6, also were in the minivan. Authorities say they were hospitalized with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.