State Police: Village police officer kills man at house fire

Authorities say an Angel Fire police officer responding to a house fire fatally shot a man who was armed with a knife.

Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police, says in a statement that the officer had been dispatched to a fire Sunday morning at 14 Mountain Lake Terrace in the village.

Wilson says: "At the scene, the Angel Fire Police officer encountered a man with a knife. During the encounter, the Angel Fire Police officer discharged his weapon."

The man was shot and later died in an ambulance. His name has not been released by authorities.

The State Police's Investigations Bureau is investigating the shooting, and the state Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Wilson says the officer's name will be released later.