APNewsBreak: Officer who killed driver worried past bosses

Personnel records show former supervisors of a Connecticut officer who fatally shot a man during an attempted traffic stop last month had concerns about his "unacceptable" performance and difficulty handling stressful situations.

The records obtained by The Associated Press show officials cited several instances of Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier losing his composure and making tactical errors while he was with Manchester police from 2015 to 2018.

A Manchester sergeant wrote in 2016 that he worried Eulizier might hurt someone if he didn't improve.

The AP obtained the documents from Manchester police through a records request.

Police say Eulizier killed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz in Wethersfield on April 20 when Vega Cruz drove his car at the officer.

Eulizier didn't immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Monday night.