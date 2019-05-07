Elizabeth Warren to host community event in West Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hosting a community meeting Friday at a West Virginia firehouse.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports people can RSVP for the Kermit Fire and Rescue Station "community conversation" on Warren's campaign website. The 69-year-old senator from Massachusetts has proposed policy changes including eliminating existing student loan debt for millions of Americans and providing universal child care.

A former Harvard University law professor, Warren previously served as the chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. About a decade ago, her calls for greater consumer protections led to the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

She is one of a handful of women campaigning for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, which is being sought by more than 20 people.