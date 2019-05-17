New Mexico city to fine people for excessive weeds, trash

A southeastern New Mexico city says it will begin fining certain residents for excessive weeds, graffiti and extra newspapers on their properties.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Lovington City Commission voted 4-1 this week to adopt a controversial ordinance allowing the city to levy fines of up to $500 per day for certain properties with weeds, debris and junk.

Proponents say the ordinance will require the exteriors of the properties in the economic district to be kept free of eyesores to make the city more attractive.

But some residents said the commission was overreaching and presented city leaders a petition against the ordinance.