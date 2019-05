Senators won’t move abortion rights bill to a new committee

Two Senate leaders say they don't plan on transferring a bill to preserve federal abortion protections in Rhode Island state law to another committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee defeated the Senate version of the bill Tuesday. The committee held the House version for further study.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Erin Lynch Prata and Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Joshua Miller said Thursday they have no intention of transferring the House version to the health committee, where it could stand a better chance of advancing to the Senate floor.

They want the parties involved to work together on revised language that fully codifies the status quo and can pass the judiciary committee.

Advocates called on the governor to get involved Friday. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo supports codifying Roe v. Wade.