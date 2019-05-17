APNewsBreak: Kansas again keeping foster kids in offices

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference at the Statehouse, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Topeka, Kan. The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that Kelly didn't have the legal authority to withdraw a state Court of Appeals nominee whose political tweets in 2017 doomed his chances of winning Senate confirmation, meaning the Senate has to formally vote to reject his nomination to keep him off the bench. AP Photo

Abused and neglected children are again sleeping overnight in the offices of Kansas foster care contractors because homes cannot be found for them quickly enough.

According to the Department for Children and Families, more than 70 children have been kept overnight in the offices of the two nonprofit agencies providing foster care services beginning in January. That's when Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly took office.

Her Republican predecessor's administration kept children from sleeping in offices during its final months.

The state agency provided statistics in response to questions from The Associated Press after it received a tip that the practice had returned.

Kelly, legislators and child welfare advocates have repeatedly cited the practice as a sign of serious problems in the child welfare system since it came to light in 2017.