Call about possible overdose leads to chase, search

A call about a possible drug overdose turned into a police chase and hours-long search involving multiple law enforcement agencies in South Burlington.

State police say South Burlington Police got a call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible overdose in the parking lot of the University Mall. The car was gone when police arrived, but an officer spotted it running a red light. Police say the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short, high-speed pursuit before abandoning the car.

Officers from multiple agencies then spent several hours looking for the driver and another person who had been in the car before finding them in the backyard of a Shelburne home.

A 27-year-old Poultney woman and 32-year-old Vergennes man were taken into custody.