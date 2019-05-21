Georgia businesses pulling back after state’s CBD warning

Restaurants, coffeehouses and bars in Georgia that once rushed to offer CBD-infused items are pulling back after a warning from the state's agriculture commissioner.

CBD is a non-intoxicating compound found in hemp and marijuana. Touted as a treatment for a variety of ailments, CBD had been making its way into products ranging from lattes to sparkling water.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a new state law allows CBD oil sales and hemp farming. But state officials recently warned that federal rules prohibit adding CBD to food or beverages, because it has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's causing some Georgia businesses to pull CBD-infused products off their menus.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State officials could levy fines or revoke manufactured food licenses, but haven't yet taken any regulatory actions.