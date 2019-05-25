Hate crime charge dropped against agent shot by trooper

A hate crime charge has been dropped against a federal agent shot last year after police say he pointed a laser-sighted gun in the direction of a uniformed Louisiana State Police trooper.

Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office spokesman Ken Daley, in a statement Friday, said prosecutors dropped the charge against 44-year-old Ronald Martin, of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He says the office will continue to press the remaining charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and use of a laser on a police officer.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Daley said the charge was dropped after the district attorney's office could not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that Martin intentionally pointed his laser-equipped gun at the trooper.