US Census Bureau director to visit New Mexico

The head of the U.S. Census Bureau will be in New Mexico this week.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich say Steven Dillingham will be in the state for a series of meetings and visits centered on the importance of ensuring an accurate count for the upcoming 2020 Census.

The senators earlier this year extended an invitation to Dillingham. They wanted to highlight the state's unique data collection challenges and discuss ways to count underrepresented communities.

They say when communities are undercounted, they receive fewer federal resources.

Dillingham is scheduled Tuesday to tour the border communities of Sunland Park and Chaparral before heading to Valencia County.

The senators also will convene a number of round-table meetings Wednesday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.