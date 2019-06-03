Indiana appeals ruling lets South Bend abortion clinic open

The Indiana attorney general says he has appealed a federal judge's decision to grant an injunction allowing an abortion clinic to open in South Bend.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said Monday that his office filed documents Sunday asking for an immediate stay to prevent the clinic from opening until the state's appeal can be considered.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker on Friday granted the injunction allowing Whole Woman's Health Alliance's clinic to open. The judge called the state's refusal to issue a license a "substantial obstacle" for women and a violation of due process and equal protections.

The Indiana State Department of Health hasn't issued the license because authorities say the alliance hasn't provided requested safety documentation.

A federal lawsuit on the clinic's license continues with trial set before Barker in August 2020.