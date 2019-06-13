The 20 candidates who made the 1st 2020 Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a photo with an audience member after speaking at Clinton Community College, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Clinton, Iowa. AP Photo

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday announced the 20 candidates who met the polling or fundraising measures required to qualify for the party's first presidential debate later this month.

Here's who's in and who's out:

IN

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland

Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Beto O'Rourke, former congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

Eric Swalwell, congressman from California

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

___

OUT

Steve Bullock, governor of Montana

Mike Gravel, former senator from Alaska

Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida

Seth Moulton, congressman from Massachusetts