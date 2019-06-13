Emails: Trump aide consulting climate-change rejecters

FILE - In this March 29, 2013, file photo, a worker helps monitor water pumping pressure and temperature, at an oil and natural gas extraction site, outside Rifle, on the Western Slope of Colorado. A Trump administration national security official has sought help from advisers to a think tank that disavows climate change to challenge widely accepted scientific findings on global warming, according to his emails. AP Photo

A Trump administration national security official is turning to advisers from a climate change-rejecting think tank for help crafting his challenges to mainstream science on global warming.

The Environmental Defense Fund obtained the emails of National Security Council adviser William Happer under the Freedom of Information Act. The group provided them to The Associated Press.

Email exchanges this February and March show Happer consulting with two advisers to the Heartland Institute on a paper attempting to knock down climate change. The Heartland Institute is a prominent opponent of mainstream scientific findings that fossil fuel emissions are damaging the Earth's atmosphere.

Academic experts criticize the official's continued work with groups and scientists who reject what numerous federal agencies say is the fact of climate change. The National Security Council declined comment.