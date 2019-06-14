National Politics
Top Kansas court to say whether school funding is sufficient
The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule again on whether the state is providing enough money to its public schools under a new education funding law.
The high court planned to issue its latest decision Friday in a lawsuit filed by four local school districts in 2010. The justices have ruled six times in less than six years that funding isn't sufficient under the Kansas Constitution.
A law enacted in April will increase the state's education funding by roughly $90 million a year. Kansas spends more than $4 billion a year on its public schools, or about $1 billion more than it did during the 2013-14 school year.
The school districts argue that the increase will not be enough after the 2019-20 school year.
