Toppenish police kill man in domestic violence call

Police in Washington state fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Yakima Herald reported Monday that the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot around 1 p.m. Saturday in Toppenish.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the man killed was 38-year-old Alfredo Chino from Toppenish. He died from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Authorities say two officers from Toppenish and one from Zillah responded to a report of domestic violence between a mother and son in the city 162 miles (261 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

The sheriff's office says preliminary information shows Toppenish officers Joshua Rosenow and Officer Casey Briggs fired and that Chino was armed with a knife.

Officials say a Zillah Police Department vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating.