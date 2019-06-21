Kentucky lawyer may be suspended for giving inmate $11

A north Kentucky lawyer may be suspended for giving her incarcerated boyfriend $11 to use a vending machine.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Virginia Riggs was convicted of promoting contraband in the 2017 meeting, given a suspended jail sentence and reported herself to the Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kentucky bar associations.

The Cincinnati Bar Association, the Ohio Supreme Court's board overseeing attorney conduct and Riggs agreed to a six-month suspension, to be served if Riggs engages in further misconduct. But Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor rejected the agreement and told the board to consider more severe sanctions.

The board says similar cases have gotten the same proposed punishment. Riggs says the board has recommended the same punishment to the high court for consideration.