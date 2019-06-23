Maine Medicaid expansion not moving as quickly as expected

Thousands fewer Mainers than projected have signed up for Medicaid in the first six months of a statewide expansion of the program.

Just over 26,000 residents are currently enrolled in Maine's Medicaid program after a voter-approved expansion.

An analysis of state data by The Associated Press finds that's about 37% of the roughly 71,000 residents that supporters estimated would be eligible.

The AP's analysis finds new sign-ups are lowest in some of the counties hit hardest by fatal drug overdoses in recent years.

Just 865 of 3,000 potentially eligible residents in Hancock County, which has seen a spike in drug deaths, now have coverage under expansion.

The state says it's hired new workers to help with sign-ups.

Lawmakers have budgeted $125 million for expansion over the next two years.