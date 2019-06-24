Lions, tigers and yoga: animal sanctuary has unique program

Lions and tigers and ... yoga?

An animal sanctuary in Sarasota has begun a unique yoga program amid the enclosures housing some of its 50 big cats. The Sarasota Herald Tribune reports that a recent session sold out at Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary.

The intent is to provide people with exercise of body and mind through yoga combined with an up-close experience with lions, tigers and other big cats.

The event currently is available for 24 people every fourth Saturday. Sanctuary officials say it will be expanded to 50 slots in the near future. The $40 ticket also includes a pass for the entire sanctuary.

The sanctuary houses about 150 animals in total.