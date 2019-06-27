Bevin, Beshear to square off at Fancy Farm picnic

Kentucky's governor and attorney general have fired insults at each other for years. Soon they'll do it while facing off at the state's premier political event — the Fancy Farm picnic.

Mark Wilson organizes the political speaking event and said on Thursday that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has confirmed he'll participate this year.

Democrat Andy Beshear later tweeted that he'll attend. Aiming his message at Bevin, Beshear wrote: "See you there."

Beshear, the state's attorney general, is challenging Bevin in the November election.

Bevin is returning after skipping the last two Fancy Farm picnics.

This year's picnic is set for Aug. 3.

The western Kentucky event is the traditional start of the general-election campaign season. The tradition features politicians trading insults on statewide television while enduring heckling from hundreds of partisans.