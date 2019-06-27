Truckers, loggers surround capitol in support of GOP walkout

Allyson Miller, of Salem, attends a rally in support of HB 2020, a greenhouse gas emissions cap-and-trade bill, and demand Republican Senators return to the Legislature at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Anna Reed

A parade of trucks and tractors circled the Oregon state Capitol in support of a GOP walkout that has stretched into its eighth day.

Hundreds of people rallied at the statehouse Thursday as eleven Republican senators continue to block a vote on an emissions-lowering climate proposal.

The Democratic Senate President says the measure doesn't have enough support among members of his own party. But that wasn't enough to convince Republicans to return.

A statement from the Republican Senate Caucus Wednesday evening says conservatives won't return to the statehouse unless the bill is referred to the voters to approve.

Democrats have only a couple of days to convince Republicans to return before the legislative session closes on Sunday.

Over 100 policy and budget bills remain caught up in the stalemate.