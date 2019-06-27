National Politics
Truckers, loggers surround capitol in support of GOP walkout
A parade of trucks and tractors circled the Oregon state Capitol in support of a GOP walkout that has stretched into its eighth day.
Hundreds of people rallied at the statehouse Thursday as eleven Republican senators continue to block a vote on an emissions-lowering climate proposal.
The Democratic Senate President says the measure doesn't have enough support among members of his own party. But that wasn't enough to convince Republicans to return.
A statement from the Republican Senate Caucus Wednesday evening says conservatives won't return to the statehouse unless the bill is referred to the voters to approve.
Democrats have only a couple of days to convince Republicans to return before the legislative session closes on Sunday.
Over 100 policy and budget bills remain caught up in the stalemate.
Comments