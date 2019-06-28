FBI fights Portland airport passenger over $121K in luggage

The FBI wants a Vancouver, Washington, man's lawsuit thrown out after he sued to get back over $120,000 agents seized from him at Portland International Airport.

KOIN-TV reports in a Monday response to Steven Williams' lawsuit, Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Danielson wrote that the FBI notified Williams in June 2018 that he had 35 days to contest the seizure or the money would be forfeited but that Williams didn't file a claim until November.

Brandt says the agents scared Williams and that he was told his life would be miserable if he contested the seizure.

Williams was sitting in a plane April 11, 2018, when FBI agents questioned him about why he was carrying $121,940 cash in a Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Williams' lawyer Bill Brandt says his client is in the car business and was taking the money to Arizona to purchase a vehicle.