US Senate confirms Wyoming man’s appointment with Interior

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Wyoming native and former energy lobbyist Robert Wallace as assistant secretary of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department within the Department of Interior.

Thursday's confirmation filled a post that has been vacant since the start of the Trump administration.

During his confirmation hearing, the Jackson Hole resident told the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works that he believes climate change proposes challenges that must be addressed on federal lands.

Wallace's new position helps oversee the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.

Wallace has served as a staffer for both the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.