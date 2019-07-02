Police officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Florida

Police in Florida say officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man when he advanced toward them during a confrontation at his home.

Port St. Lucie police spokeswoman Lisa Marie Carraquillo tells news outlets a man called 911 Monday afternoon, saying he had a knife and was thinking about killing his wife.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was holding the knife. Carraquillo says the man ignored repeated commands and was shot when he approached the officers.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney's Office.

The name of the man hasn't been released.